Patel Integrated Logistics Limited (NSE:PATINTLOG) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll evaluate Patel Integrated Logistics Limited (NSE:PATINTLOG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Patel Integrated Logistics:

0.065 = ₹102m ÷ (₹2.3b - ₹705m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Patel Integrated Logistics has an ROCE of 6.5%.

Is Patel Integrated Logistics's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Patel Integrated Logistics's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 16% average in the Logistics industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Patel Integrated Logistics stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Patel Integrated Logistics's current ROCE of 6.5% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 14% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Patel Integrated Logistics's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Patel Integrated Logistics has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Patel Integrated Logistics's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Patel Integrated Logistics has total liabilities of ₹705m and total assets of ₹2.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Patel Integrated Logistics's ROCE is concerning.