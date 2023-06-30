Paterson anti-violence group member known for mentoring students charged with gang crimes

PATERSON — Basking in the Southern California sunshine, Terrance Drakeford posed for a photo in front of the iconic Hollywood sign a few days ago with his colleagues from the Paterson Healing Collective community group.

The community activists had gone west for a conference on violence intervention programs, an event where their own efforts to stop shootings in Paterson were being honored.

Drakeford — an “outreach worker/mentor” on the Healing Collective staff — looms prominently in the group’s recent social media pages in photos that show him at Paterson community events, in a city school classroom making a presentation to students, and at protests and tributes for his close friend killed in a police shooting, Najee Seabrooks.

But federal law enforcement officials on Thursday offered a different picture of Drakeford, describing him as “an active member and associate” of the UpTop street gang, one of 15 defendants charged with being part of a drug conspiracy in Paterson’s 4th Ward.

In the criminal complaint against the accused gang members, federal agents detailed three instances in May and June when they allege Drakeford made street-level heroin and fentanyl sales near the Incca Village apartment complex. Others among those charged played much bigger roles in the gang, according to federal authorities.

Drakeford was one of two among the 15 defendants who had not yet been arrested when the United States Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Thursday. The Healing Collective’s website said its leaders who went to Los Angeles were delayed in returning to New Jersey because bad weather forced the cancelation of their flight.

The Healing Collective’s director, Liza Chowdhury, declined to discuss the accusations against Drakeford and their impact on her organization.

“I don’t want to comment on something that’s pending,” Chowdhury said. “It’s a peculiar place we’re in.”

During previous conversations with Paterson Press, Chowdhury has raised objections to descriptions of some Healing Collective members as former gang members and ex-convicts. She has argued that such descriptions paint a negative picture of the violence-intervention workers.

Formed in 2020 and funded with several million dollars in state and federal grants, the Healing Collective was touted by state officials as an initiative designed to stop retaliatory shootings in the city. The group would be using “credible messengers” — people who are known and respected in street culture — to convince shooting victims and their friends not to retaliate against their attackers.

Jason Williams, a justice professor at Montclair State University and Black Lives Matter member, said it was a “common occurrence” for people trying to overcome criminal backgrounds to slip back into their old ways.

“Sadly, it’s something that could be expected,” Williams said. "These are individuals who still need opportunity. They still have needs. I’m not sure if the pay they receive from the Healing Collective is something they can really rely on because of the uncertainty with grants. The illicit job market is always a fallback option.”

Chowdhury did not respond when asked about Drakeford’s salary. The application that secured the Healing Collective a $1 million federal grant put the organization’s one-year staff budget at $700,000 but did not break down how much individual members were being paid.

A separate application for a $1 million state grant listed salaries for high-ranking Healing Collective members ranging from $67,200 to $110,163. It also listed $20,000 contract payments to some other group members. But Drakeford was not among those whose salaries were listed.

The Healing Collective’s work has been praised by the New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Mayor Andre Sayegh, and top executives at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, the group’s partner in its violence intervention efforts. Neither the AG’s Office nor the mayor responded when asked for comment about Drakeford’s new criminal charges.

St. Joseph's officials said they support law enforcement efforts “to remove criminals who bring harm to our communities.”

“The Paterson Healing Collective has worked tirelessly to address the violence that plagues our neighborhoods,” said the hospital’s statement. “It is unfortunate to learn of the potential involvement of one of the collective’s team members in these activities. We are proud to collaborate with the ongoing work of the Paterson Healing Collective, which has proven itself to be one of the most effective anti-violence programs in the state of New Jersey.”

In July 2022, when the AG’s Office was planning not to renew grants for the Healing Collective and other similar groups, the organization made Drakeford available for a news interview.

Drakefold told Paterson Press he wasn’t sure if he was going to live after suffering two bullet wounds in a city street shooting. The Healing Collective helped him recover by getting him health insurance that provided a wheelchair when he couldn’t walk for three months because of his injuries, he said.

Drakeford said he started volunteering at the organization’s event and eventually landed a job with the group.

“Paterson Healing Collective gave me a chance to turn my life around,” Drakeford said in July 2022.

A year ago, Drakeford was one of three Healing Collective members honored by the mayor for rescuing people from a fire in Paterson’s 4th Ward.

Prior to being shot, Drakeford had three drug-related convictions in 2015, 2016, and 2018, state court records show. The federal complaint against alleged UpTop gang members charged some of the defendants with gun possession crimes. But Drakeford was not among them.

The Healing Collective’s website describes Drakeford as a gun violence survivor “who utilizes his experience and community ties to mediate conflict.”

“Terrance is a dedicated father and community advocate that wants to see his city safer and thrive,” said the website about him.

Williams, the justice professor, acknowledged it may be difficult for people to look past the new criminal charges filed against Drakeford.

“It shouldn’t diminish the good work he’s done with the Paterson Healing Collective,” Williams said,

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson Healing Collective activist charged with drug conspiracy role