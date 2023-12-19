Paterson authorities appeal for public help to find missing students

PATERSON — City police have issued a missing persons alert about two Paterson elementary school students who were last seen on Monday morning in the center city area.

Who is missing?

Emmanuel Frierson

Emmanuel Frierson, 14, and Amileon Johnson, 12, are friends who attend School 13 on East 23rd Street, officials said. Emmanuel was last seen wearing black hoody and grey sweatpants, while Amileon was last seen wearing an olive-green hoody and carrying a black book bag, police said.

Authorities have released few other details about the situation, including the exact time and place where they were last seen.

Amileon Johnson

What did officials say?

“I am hopeful that the two missing children are found quickly and safe,” said a statement issued by Paterson Schools Superintendent Laurie Newell. “My heart goes out the parents and School 13 community.”

Authorities said they have no indication that the children’s disappearance is connected to the flooding that hit Paterson on Monday and continued into Tuesday.

