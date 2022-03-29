Paterson bodega kidnapper gets 15 years in prison

One of two men charged with kidnapping the owner of a Paterson bodega was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Tuesday for his part in the abduction and attempt to elicit a $200,000 ransom from the victim's family.

Maurice Cottman, 42, of the Bronx, received the sentence after pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Authorities closed in on Cottman, and his co-defendant Reginald Law, in Harlem, just hours after the kidnapping, where they located the truck used in the crime, the office said.

But both men fled.

While officers apprehended Cottman during the pursuit, Law, escaped on foot and was not arrested until May 26, 2021, at his home in Queens, according to Matthew Reilly, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Law remains in federal custody while his trial is pending.

Federal investigators alleged both men charged into Easter Grocery & Food Market on the corner of 10th Avenue and East 28th Street in Paterson on Oct. 8, 2020, where they grabbed the store's 70-year-old owner and forced him into the truck, striking him multiple times with the butt end of a pistol.

That same morning, Cottman repeatedly phoned the man's family and demanded $200,000 in exchange for his safe return, the Justice Department stated.

Officers rescued the victim from inside the truck that same day in Harlem.

Following completion of his prison term, Cottman will be subject to five years of supervised release.

