On Paterson’s Broadway, 12 cops patrol four blocks to build trust and stop crime

PATERSON — Frustrated and anxious, a woman whose vehicle broke down at the BP gas station on Broadway on a recent weekday night was going to twist off the radiator cap to see if there was enough coolant inside.

Youssef Sari told her it wasn’t a good idea.

“I worked on cars for a long time,” he said. “You don’t want to open that, because there’s a lot of pressure.”

Sari wasn’t dressed in the greasy clothes of an auto mechanic. There was a badge on his chest and a gun at his hip. He was wearing the dark blue uniform of a Paterson police officer, a rookie cop walking the beat in the neighborhood stabilization program that has transformed a notorious stretch of Broadway during the past few months.

The BP station where Sari encountered the woman with the overheated vehicle has long loomed as the epicenter of Broadway’s nefarious activities. In 2020, when Paterson endured unprecedented homicides, the record-breaking 26th killing of that year happened on a snowy December night in the gas station’s parking area, where two men fatally shot another who was wanted on murder charges.

Now the Paterson Police Department has made the BP station its base of operations for its Broadway initiative, which has saturated the troubled strip with cops, an effort that has unfolded as the city has seen a dramatic decrease in violent crime this year.

Isa Abbassi, who was appointed officer in charge of the Paterson Police Department as part of the state takeover of the city agency, said he crafted the Broadway initiative after hearing so many residents at community meetings tell him about the street’s landscape of desolation and danger.

“It breaks my heart to listen to people who live in that neighborhood and to hear them say they can’t walk to the library there,” said Abbassi, a retired New York Police Department chief, “that they can’t gas up their cars there.”

Abbassi said the program is designed to redefine community policing in Paterson, to rebuild the relationship between the community and cops, and to address quality-of-life problems. He said making arrests and issuing tickets were not the goals of the neighborhood stabilization effort.

“They could never make another arrest on Broadway for all I care,” he said, “as long as Broadway continued to look the way it does now.”

A night on patrol

On Thursday night, spots where people tended to congregate along Broadway in the past were empty. There was no crowd standing in front of Midtown Liquors, no vagrants sleeping on the stairs outside United Presbyterian Church or the Paterson Free Public Library, no one begging for change at the convenience store next to the American Fried Chicken fast-food restaurant.

Twelve rookie officers in pairs covered the four-block stretch of Broadway between Straight Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. Four of the teams were each assigned a single block to patrol, the fifth was stationed at the BP, and the sixth pair was designated as floaters to roam the area.

Their field training officer, 10-year Paterson police veteran Stephanie Gastelo, waited at her marked police SUV at the front of the gas station, roughly the midpoint of the walking patrols. Every so often the rookies strolled over and checked in with Gastelo.

Law enforcement officials rejected a request from Paterson Press and NorthJersey.com to accompany the foot patrols on a cooperative “walk along” basis. But the rookie cops perform their Broadway duties in plain sight out in public, so two journalists followed them around Thursday night for about 90 minutes between 7:30 and 9 p.m.

Social justice activists have complained that the Broadway initiative is violating people’s civil liberties by forcing folks off the thoroughfare. But there was no evidence of any heavy-handed tactics on Thursday night. In many ways the cops seemed more focused on building community relations than on cracking down on minor infractions.

Two officers ignored the smell of marijuana as they engaged in a lengthy chat with several young men outside the problem-plagued apartment building at 282 Broadway. Down the street, another pair of rookies listened to a maintenance man outside a building undergoing renovation as he asked them to keep an eye out for anyone stealing construction supplies. At the BP station, a cop bought a soft drink, chips and cupcakes for a woman known as “Pumpkin,” who has been hanging around the area for decades.

“Hey, Jessie,” yelled rookie cop Johnell Nesbitt, calling to a grungy man striding swiftly down Broadway in a hooded sweatshirt.

Jessie’s sense of reality seemed a little off.

“I don’t know if you know this,” Jessie told the police officer, “but you was in Sports Illustrated.”

'It moved somewhere else'

A man who lives in an apartment on Broadway between Carroll Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard said he noticed the police making a lot of arrests when the crackdown started early in the summer. After that, the drug dealers and their customers went elsewhere, said the man, who declined to give his name.

“It hasn’t stopped happening,” the man said. “It moved somewhere else.”

The rookie cops who are working in the neighborhood stabilization detail graduated from the police academy in June and have been walking the beat on Broadway since early July. In the past, Paterson police have sometimes assigned rookies to foot patrols, but usually only for a few weeks, and often just in the downtown shopping area between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, veteran officers said.

One of the department’s current field training officers, Justin Schmid, said he was assigned to motor vehicle patrol after he graduated from the police academy in 2014.

“It’s a big difference,” Schmid said. "Your interactions with the community are limited to when they call for service, and nobody is calling the police because they’re having a good day.”

“On foot patrol,” he added. "There’s more positive interactions when you can help people. It might be something minor. But those are the interactions that stick with people.”

Gastelo, for instance, said she recently helped a woman retrieve her house keys, which had fallen down a storm drain in the street.

“My arms are small,” the officer said, explaining how she reached through the grate to get the keys.

Paterson police allowed some cops involved in the Broadway initiative — both rookies and training officers — to give interviews for this story at headquarters before they went out on patrol.

Gastelo said she often reminds the rookies to stay vigilant in an area like Broadway.

“Keep your head on a swivel,” she said. “Listen. Be very observant.”

'I've never seen Broadway like this'

Rookie Officer Roxana Lopez grew up in nearby Passaic and said she wanted to become a cop “because I grew up in the hood and seen a lot in the streets.”

Lopez said she was very familiar with Broadway’s many years of chaos and expressed pride in the changes her effort has brought to the troubled street.

“I’ve never seen Broadway like this,” she said.

Jermey Brown, another one of the rookies, grew up in Paterson’s 4th Ward, which includes Broadway.

“I see people I grew up with all the time,” he said of his walking patrol experiences.

About half an hour later, Brown was on duty at the BP station when he ran into his grandfather, 76-year-old Clyde Leary Jr.

“He’s making sure I don’t get in no trouble,” Leary said of his grandson.

Leary was among a group of men hanging around the gas station’s rear parking area behind its minimarket. One of the men had a bottle of beer hidden in his coat. He didn’t drink while Brown was there.

“I don’t want to disrespect him,” the man explained.

One of those with Leary was 59-year-old Perry Jeffries, who said Brown is “just like blood” to him.

“For him to come out of the ghetto and to get to where he is, that’s a blessing,” Jeffries said.

The older men said they often gather along Broadway near the gas station. Jeffries called the changes that have happened on the street in the past couple months “amazing.”

“I respect what they’re doing,” he said of the police. “It’s a good thing.”

Farther east on Broadway, Officers Justin Tavares and Jeremy Zanabria were walking near Barbour Park when something about a vacant building across the street caught their attention. They went over and started shining their flashlights around the structure.

For years, Paterson has had problems with squatters, drug addicts and prostitutes breaking into vacant buildings. As the officers looked around, there was some noise in the alley and a man emerged from the shadows.

“What are you doing back there, bro?” Tavares asked.

“I’m here to watch the house,” the man replied.

The cops didn’t seem convinced.

“You’re on private property,” Tavares said. “Anybody else in there?”

“Just my girlfriend,” the man said.

Seconds later, there was more noise in the alley and a woman stepped out, holding the hood of her sweatshirt to cover much of her face. The man and woman didn't say anything to each other. The woman went in one direction down Broadway and the man walked the other way.

