Paterson charter school teacher's aide accused of sending student sexually explicit photo

PATERSON — A teacher’s aide at a Paterson charter school has been charged with endangering a child for allegedly sending a sexually explicit photo to a 14-year-old student.

The accused, Favio Martell, also has been a soccer coach at Paterson Arts & Sciences Charter School, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

What did officials say?

Authorities referred questions about Martell’s employment status to the charter school. Officials at the school could not be reached for comment for this story.

When was he charged?

Authorities said the Paterson police contacted the prosecutor’s special victims unit on Sept. 1 with a report that Martell allegedly sent the photo to the student. The prosecutor’s office did not reveal when the criminal charge was filed against Martell.

The accused educator appeared in court on Sept. 7 and was released pending trial, on the condition that he not have contact with children, the prosecutor’s office said.

Martell’s LinkedIn page says he graduated from college in 2016 and that he has coached youth soccer in Paterson since 2011. His page also said he worked as a soccer trainer at the Coastal Sports facility in Fairfield.

