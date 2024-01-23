This Paterson church, which once hosted Martin Luther King Jr., is struggling

PATERSON — The church at the corner of Auburn and Governor streets — where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. made one of his last public appearances before his assassination — has fallen on hard times.

Attendance at Sunday services ranges from 10 to 25 people, the cracked stained-glass windows are covered in cellophane to keep out the cold, and the congregation is late making a $200,000 mortgage payment that was due in December.

Church members are praying for a godsend, looking ahead with hope and faith that an April fundraising event will help save their spiritual outpost in a crime-ridden 4th Ward neighborhood.

What is the church's history?

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church was known as the Community Baptist Church of Love when King went there in March 1968. City officials have applied to have the building added to New Jersey’s Register of Historic Places, which might help the church get grant funding.

But there is no guarantee, said Gianfranco Archimede, Paterson's historic preservation director.

“We’re still scoping out if we meet the criteria,” Archimede said. “King, as a historical figure, is clearly relevant to the state and national scene.”

Paterson history: MLK’s speech in Paterson was one of his last. Hear from those who witnessed it

Archimede said the one thing working in the church’s favor is that there has been a surge of interest within the preservation movement to save Black history sites.

The Rev. Sidney Williams has been volunteering as interim pastor at Bethel AME. He said the pandemic caused a major reduction in attendance and revenue. As a result, church leaders can no longer afford a full-time pastor, let alone the many deferred repairs and a $200,000 balloon mortgage payment that is almost due.

“The church already had problems with leaky roofs and insulation issues during the last pastor’s tenure,” Williams said. “The building deteriorated more rapidly during the pandemic just because people weren’t there to take care of it.”

A neighborhood 'beacon'

In the meantime, the church is just holding on.

“If you tear this church down, they’re just going to put a building here,” said Marie Ligon, a longtime member of the congregation. “And what is that going to do for the community?”

The church considers itself a “beacon” in a tough neighborhood, conducting food and clothing drives, said 70-year-old congregant Ronald Joseph Jr. In the basement, Javonna Dingle runs a day care center in which she takes the children on field trips to show them the world outside the city’s 4th Ward.

More: Dexter Scott King, son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., dies of prostate cancer at age 62

For the devotees of King’s teachings, the church is also a pilgrimage site. Its walls are lined with black-and-white photographs of milestones in King’s life.

Jerome Lindsey, a Camden resident, organized a trip with friends to visit the church on the weekend of Martin Luther King Day and hear a sermon about the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize winner delivered by the Rev. Glen King.

“We need history,” Lindsey said. “We need to know what’s happened in the past so we can get to where we’re going.”

The Rev. Sidney Williams

During the service, Ligon pointed out the wooden chair on the altar where King sat during his visit. When Paterson Press asked the 71-year-old parishioner if there were other stories passed down about King’s visit in 1968, she opened the door to the church's residence for its pastors, where framed newspaper articles hang on the walls.

Andrew John McCrae, 74, who was counting the tithes, paused his work to tell a story about how he met King in South Carolina as a young paperboy.

Ligon retrieved a stack of letters of support — some written by Paterson residents, such as former city Councilwoman Vera Ames-Garnes, who witnessed the event — that were used to designate the church as a local landmark in 2010.

These letters may come in handy once again in the quest to get the church listed on the state historic register. The building, originally built by Dutch immigrants in 1887, became a Baptist church in 1957, led by the Rev. Floville LeGarde.

“It’s a very important site, and they want to make sure this endures for their children and grandchildren,” Archimede said.

The day Martin Luther King Jr. came to Paterson, the police had to set up barricades to hold back the crowd of 2,000 admirers, all hoping to hear the civil rights leader’s five-minute speech at the Community Baptist Church of Love on Auburn Street.

King told a reporter for The Record that the purpose of the visit on March 27, 1968, was to rally support for his upcoming Poor People’s March in the nation’s capital. But it was not to be. Eight days later, King was assassinated in Memphis.

Darren Tobia is a contributing writer for Paterson Press.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ church that hosted Martin Luther King Jr. is struggling