Paterson, citing near $19 million budget gap, seeks more state aid

PATERSON — Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration is asking the state for a 40 percent increase in its transitional aid for 2023 as city officials try to close an $18.6 million dollar budget gap.

Paterson in 2022 received $17.8 million in state transitional aid — a program designed to help cities with chronic deficits balance their budgets — and now is asking for $25 million this year.

In addition to the extra state aid, the Sayegh administration is considering a 4% property tax hike, an option that even the mayor’s allies on the City Council said they would not support.

Sayegh cited a $10 million jump in employee health insurance costs, a $5 million increase in garbage collection fees, and a $1 million rise in pension payments as the main factors creating the budget deficit.

“We have been working with our fiscal monitor to examine every way possible to decrease expenses and increase revenue,” the mayor said when asked about the request for 40-percent more state aid. “We believe that our request reflects both realities.”

Andre Sayegh, mayor of Paterson, speaks during the Ukrainian flag raising at the Paterson City Hall on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Several council members supported Sayegh’s request for extra aid from Trentron.

“We’re in a predicament right now,” said Councilwoman Maritza Davila, chairperson of the budget committee. “We’re not in position right now to be self-sufficient.”

Councilman Luis Velez echoed her comments. “We have to balance the budget and I think the governor should step up and help us,” Velez said.

Councilwoman Ruby Cotton said she thinks the city has no choice but to ask for extra money from the state.

But Sayegh’s longtime political rival, Councilman Alex Mendez, blamed the mayor for the city’s financial problems.

“This is a clear example that he has failed to run the city efficiently,” said Mendez, who finished second to Sayegh in the past two mayoral elections.

“We should be depending less and less on state aid, not more,” Mendez added. “That only happened when you are not fiscally responsible.”

Sayegh repeatedly has boasted about $1 billion in new investment coming to Paterson during his five years as mayor. But many of the development projects in that $1 billion received abatements and have not produced an increase in the city’s tax base, officials said.

Paterson filed its transitional aid application at the end of March and administration officials said they will not ask the council to take a preliminary vote on the budget until after the state decides how much funding it will give the city. Last year, the state rendered its transitional aid decisions in August, officials said.

The Sayegh administration already has scrapped one option that officials hoped would put $4 million of new revenue into the city coffers — creating a garbage disposal fee for commercial properties. Officials said they decided that measure would not be practical because it would require the city to create a garbage utility.

The Sayegh administration had put together a streak of reducing Paterson’s use of state transitional aid in the past several years. Business administration Kathleen Long the city’s transitional aid would have dropped to about $15 million under state guidelines.

Long identified several other ways the city plans to reduce its impending deficit, including using $2.5 million in federal Covid-19 relief money to offset a reduction in court fines, $1.5 million in unexpected fees from cannabis businesses, and another $1.5 million in increased fees and spending cuts.

As part of the transitional aid program, Paterson is required to increase its local property tax levy by 2% every year, officials said. Long said that a four-percent hike would produce an extra $3 million in revenue above what a two-percent hike would generate.

But the Sayegh administration may have to find another way to get that $3 million. Cotton, Davila, and Velez — all frequently supportive of the mayor’s programs — all said they would not vote for a four-percent hike.

City political figures noted that the 2023 budget vote would happen months before Paterson’s elections for six ward council seats, making it that much harder to get support for a larger tax increase.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson Mayor Sayegh asking Gov. Phil Murphy for millions more in aid