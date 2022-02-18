Paterson City Council president’s SUV stolen from outside her home

PATERSON — Someone stole City Council President Maritza Davila’s SUV while it was parked outside her home in the 3rd Ward Thursday afternoon and abandoned the crashed vehicle soon afterwards in Clifton, police said.

Davila said she was home after getting a COVID-19 booster shot when she heard a car alarm just before 1 p.m., looked out the window and spotted someone driving her 2022 Honda CRV from its parking spot at the Park East Terrace housing complex.

“I felt violated,” she said. “I felt helpless.”

Davila isn’t the first elected official in the city to become a victim of Paterson’s chronic crime problem.

Former Mayor Jose Torres had his Arlington Avenue home burglarized on Election Night in May 2014 while he was at City Hall waiting for vote tallies in an election contest he won. Jeffery Jones had been Paterson’s mayor for less than 18 months when someone broke into his Wall Avenue home and ransacked it.

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said his officers are working in cooperation with Clifton police to try to find whoever took Davila’s vehicle.

Paterson had 430 motor vehicle thefts in 2021, a 4% increase over the previous year, according to the city’s Uniform Crime Report.

Davila said her 22-year-old son happened to be driving in her housing complex’s parking lot at the time her SUV was taken. Her son tried to pursue the stolen vehicle and ended up finding it abandoned on Randall Avenue in Clifton, which is near the convergence of Routes 21 and 46.

Davlia said her vehicle had substantial damage from crashing into parked cars.

