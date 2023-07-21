Paterson cop in Felix DeJesus disappearance case should get reduced suspension, judge says

PATERSON — The suspension imposed on a rookie cop involved in the Felix DeJesus missing person case should be reduced from 90 days to two days, an administrative law judge has recommended.

The rookie cop, Dodi Zorrilla, violated departmental rules and regulations by not filing reports about the February 2022 encounter with DeJesus, who remains missing almost 18 months after the incident, determined the judge, Jude-Anthony Tiscornia.

But Tiscornia found that Zorrilla — who graduated from the police academy about six weeks before the DeJesus encounter — was going through “on-the-job training” and following orders from his Paterson police training officer, Jacob Feliciano. The judge noted that Feliciano also was “inexperienced,” with less than one year on the job, at the time he was training Zorrilla.

“The entire disciplinary incident seems to be the product of compounded inexperience and lack of knowledge of the department rules and regulations,” Tiscornia wrote in his opinion, dated July 19.

Felix DeJesus, 41, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 3, 2022.

The New Jersey Civil Service Commission now has 45 days to decide whether to adopt the administrative judge’s recommendation for cutting Zorrilla’s suspension to two days.

The two cops already served their 90-day unpaid suspensions starting Nov. 1. Zorrilla would get back pay if the judge’s order reducing his penalty is upheld, officials said. Feliciano never appealed his suspension.

The judge’s ruling has outraged DeJesus’ family members, who learned about his order from Paterson Press on Thursday.

“That’s horrible,” said Crystal Garcia, the missing man’s sister-in-law. “If anything, they should have been fired.”

Garcia said both cops broke regulations by turning off their police body cameras while DeJesus was still handcuffed in the back seat of their police patrol vehicle. DeJesus had been taken into custody after a disturbance at a Paterson bodega

Officials have said the two officers dropped off DeJesus at Westside Park at his request. But DeJesus family members and their supporters maintain there’s no confirmation of that because the police shut off their recording devices.

People who were drinking in the park that night have said DeJesus joined them after being released by the police, according to the missing man’s family members and missing persons investigators.

By all accounts, DeJesus appeared to be very drunk and was wearing only a T-shirt on a frigid night during the police encounter. His brother, Eric DeJesus, said the two cops should be terminated because of their failure to take him someplace safe when they released him.

“It was a Code Blue night,” the brother said.

DeJesus was never charged with a crime, the administrative judge pointed out in his decision.

“It appears, thus, that Zorrilla is being scrutinized not for acting overly aggressive, but for acting overly passive,” the judge wrote. “While FDJ (DeJesus) wore no overcoat and appeared to be intoxicated, he also appeared as a citizen who did not wish to be further aided by police.”

The judge noted that people at the bodega did not want to file charges against DeJesus.

“It appears that the officers’ act of removing FDJ from the area of the convenience store and subsequently releasing FDJ onto a city street (by FDJ’s own direction) was a misguided attempt to peaceably diffuse the situation,” the judge wrote.

During his Internal Affairs interview, Zorrilla said he asked Feliciano whether they should file a report about the DeJesus encounter, according to the administrative judge’s order. Zorrilla said Feliciano told him there was no need to file a report because it was “simply a transport.”

Angel Jimenez, president of Paterson Policemen's Benevolent Association Local 1, said he doesn’t think Feliciano and Zorrilla should have been suspended at all. The city imposed the 90-day discipline because of the “polarizing and political” nature of the DeJesus case, the union president said.

“This was a knee-jerk reaction,” Jimenez said. “They overreacted and overdisciplined.”

The PBA leader said the officers simply took DeJesus where he wanted to go when they dropped him at the park. “We’ve gotten to the point where police are being held accountable for other people’s actions.” Jimenez said.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh did not respond to a message seeking his comment for this story.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

