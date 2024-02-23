Paterson cop who pleaded guilty to two assaults on civilians is fired

PATERSON — After pleading guilty to two assaults on civilians, Kevin Patino has been fired from his job as a Paterson police officer.

Isa Abbassi, the state-appointed Officer in Charge of the Paterson police department, issued a message on Friday morning letting city police officers know of Patino’s termination.

The message said the firing took effect on Feb. 8, which was the day Patino admitted assaulting two Paterson young men in separate incidents less than two weeks apart in the fall of 2020.

When asked about Patino’s employment status, a police spokesman on Friday simply said, “The Paterson Police Department does not comment on active and ongoing internal affairs investigations.”

Mayor Andre Sayegh did not respond to an email seeking his comments on Patino’s situation.

Patino’s lawyer in the criminal case, Todd Spodek, declined to comment on his client’s termination.

Patino admitted assaulting Rosdward Hernandez on Nov. 26, 2020 on Main Street. Hernandez reportedly was trying to intervene on behalf of an emotionally disturbed person being questioned by officers.

Patino also admitted assaulting Osamah Alsaidi on Dec. 6, 2020 in South Paterson, an incident that was recorded by a local business’ security camera.

Faces up to a year in prison

As part of the plea deal, federal law enforcement officials had downgraded the charges against Patino to misdemeanors and he faces a maximum of one year in prison. But multiple people familiar with the case said he may not get any prison time. His sentencing has been scheduled for July 23.

Patino’s partner, Kendry Tineo-Restituyo, also had been charged in the Alsaidi attack. But the United States Attorney’s Office has dismissed the charges against him.

The two accused officers had been on paid leave for almost three years while the charges were pending. Officials have not revealed whether Tineo-Restituyo will be allowed to return to his police job. Sources said he still faces possible departmental disciplinary charges.

