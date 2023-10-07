Paterson cops will now use AI to analyze bodycam footage. Here's what we know

PATERSON — The city’s police department next month plans to become the first in New Jersey to use artificial intelligence to monitor video of encounters between cops and citizens recorded by officers’ body cameras.

City police officials said the AI technology — which is being used in a sprinkling of police departments around the country — will increase professional among Paterson officers and improve cops’ interactions with citizens.

The technology, which is being provided by Truleo of Chicago under a $102,000 contract, has made its debut in several states in the past six months, including police departments in Maryland, Michigan, and Arizona, according to the company.

“We are making good on our promise to bring in cutting edge technologies to assist us in improving our ability to deliver the accountability, professionalism, and customer service that the residents of Paterson demand,” said Isa Abbassi, appointed Officer-in-Charge in Paterson under the state takeover of the police department.

“We are looking forward to utilizing Truleo’s body worn camera technology as a critical tool to evaluate officer conduct during professional interactions,” Abbassi added.

Some express concern

But some experts expressed skepticism about the use of AI technology in monitoring footage from police body cameras, noting that there is not an extensive track record.

“Adopting AI is abandoning the notion that front supervisors are best positioned to address subordinate performance,” said Richard Rivera, a South Jersey police director and retired West New York cop who provides expert testimony in court cases involving law enforcement Internal Affairs functions.

“AI is the new expensive toy chiefs want to buy while waiting for the next iPhone to come out,” Rivera added. “It is the flavor of the month.”

Truleo says its system is being used in dozens of police departments around the country. Paterson Press made several requests for a list of all those law enforcement agencies. But Truleo’s public relations representative did not provide it.

Unions welcome new tech

In some places, Truleo’s AI has run into opposition from police unions, according to news accounts. But the presidents of Paterson’s two police unions said they welcomed the new technology.

“It will show the level of professionalism that our officers demonstrate,” said Angel Jimenez, head of the PBA. “Every five to 10 years, there’s changes in the technology and we have to adapt to the changes.”

Mason Maher, president of the Paterson Superior Officers Association, said high-ranking people in the police department have given the unions their assurances that the AI system won’t be used in disciplinary proceedings against cops.

“This will show all the positive interactions between our members and the community,” Maher said.

At present, all city police officers are assigned body cameras, but they don’t have to turn them on in all situations.

The Paterson police department conducts random spot checks on officers’ body camera footage, officials said. The department also uses the recordings to investigate cases involving allegations of misconduct, officials said. But most of the recordings never get examined and eventually get discarded. The state guidelines is that the recordings must be preserved for a minimum of 180 days.

What comes next?

Truleo said its technology “automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisks, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers’ conduct.”

Officials have not made clear how Truleo’s analysis would be conveyed to city police officials. Truleo’s PR representative had scheduled an interview between the company’s founder, a former cop, and Paterson Press. But the company did not follow through in providing that interview.

Britt Paris, an assistant professor at Rutgers’ School of Communication and Information, said there are doubts regarding the accuracy of AI’s spoken language analysis.

“I feel like whenever institutions are looking to excuse themselves for any type of misconduct, they often turn to AI,” Parris said.

Artificial intelligence often tends to mis-categorize the sentiments of people who speak with accents, according to Paris. The professor also questioned whether the police department will be transparent with the AI analysis of the body camera footage.

Paris and Rivera said there are better ways to monitor police conduct than using AI. Paris cited community oversight while Rivera said police supervisors need to do a better job reviewing their subordinates’ performance.

Rivera said law enforcement officers found ways to dodge accountability when body cameras started being used.

“They will find a way around artificial intelligence,” Rivera said. “It is part of our evolution as a species.”

