Paterson Councilman Alex Mendez seeks pre-trial intervention in election fraud case

PATERSON — Councilman Alex Mendez is asking that his pending election fraud indictment be resolved through pre-trial intervention, a program that would wipe away his criminal charges if he completes it.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office previously rejected Mendez’ application, an action that was not made public until Thursday. But the councilman has appealed the AG’s decision.

The two sides on Thursday morning argued their cases regarding Mendez’ PTI application before Judge Soleil Mohammed in Superior Court in Paterson. The judge said he would render a decision by Jan. 18.

During the hearing, none of the lawyers who spoke addressed whether acceptance into PTI would allow Mendez to continue serving on the council, or how it would affect his announced plan to run for mayor next May. In some other cases, conditions have been placed on PTI agreements preventing people from serving in public office.

Paterson councilman-elect Alex Mendez

But Mendez’ lawyer, Paul Brickfield, said in an interview after the hearing that he would not accept a PTI package that barred his client from staying on the council.

During the hearing, Brickfield cited his client’s long track record of “public service” in Paterson as part of the basis for PTI. He accused the AG’s Office of abusing its discretion in blocking Mendez’ PTI application.

Brickfield also asserted that the most serious allegations against the councilman involved the registration of just two voters, a “much smaller” case he said than some media portrayals of it involving a “massive” voting scheme. He said the two voters in question already had been registered in Paterson.

But deputy attorney general Eric Cohen said that PTI is not designed for people charged with second degree crimes involving “a breach of the public trust.” Cohen said in such cases “there’s a presumption that PTI would not be approved.”

Mendez and Councilman Michael Jackson — who also has been charged in the Attorney General’s election fraud case — have said they plan to run for mayor next May against incumbent Andre Sayegh. Mendez finished second to Sayegh in the 2018 election, while Jackson came in fifth in a six-man contest.

Story continues

Public safety and politics: Troy Oswald, former Paterson police chief, will make a bid for Passaic County sheriff

Earlier: Alex Mendez raising money for his legal defense fund, says he'll run for Paterson mayor

An indictment last February charged Mendez with seven crimes — election fraud, fraud in casting a mail-in vote, unauthorized possession of ballots, tampering with public records falsifying or tampering with records, false registration and attempted false registration.

The most serious charge — election fraud — is a second degree offense that comes with a maximum 10-year prison sentence if he were convicted. That charge is based on the allegation that Mendez registered someone to vote in the 3rd Ward even though he knew the person did not live in the election district.

Jackson, meanwhile, was indicted on five of the same criminal charges that Mendez is facing, with the exception of the two counts of false registration. The election fraud charge against Jackson accused him of submitting a completed mail-in ballot for someone while allegedly knowing the voter did not make the candidate selection marked on the ballot. Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.

The Attorney General’s Office filed the initial criminal complaints against Mendez and Jackson in June 2020, less than two months after Mendez won the city’s 3rd Ward council election and Jackson prevailed in the 1st ward contest.

Days before Mendez was going to take office, state Superior Court Judge Ernest Caposela nullified Mendez’ victory as part of a civil lawsuit filed by the loser, long-time incumbent William McKoy. Mendez beat McKoy again in a do-over election last November and has been serving on the council ever since.

Besides Mendez and Jackson, two other men, Shelem Khalique — who is the brother of Paterson's current council vice president -— and Abu Razyen, were charged with election crimes in June 2020. But neither of those men has been indicted.

Khalique and Razyen were campaign workers in Paterson's 2nd Ward election which Shahin Khalique won.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ election fraud case: Pre-trial intervention sought