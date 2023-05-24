Paterson Councilman Michael Jackson says Attorney General seized his phone with warrant

PATERSON − Councilman Michael Jackson, who already faces long-lingering election fraud charges, said three people from the Attorney General’s Office used a warrant on Tuesday to confiscate his telephone.

Jackson revealed that his phone was seized in his opening comments at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, saying he was “blindsided” by the warrant.

The councilman did not disclose details of the warrant, such as whether it cited the ongoing election case or some other investigation by state authorities. Jackson took the same position he has maintained ever since he was charged with election crimes in June 2020.

“I welcome that, as I welcome anything else,” Jackson said Tuesday night, “because they can look all they want into my phone, outside maybe of some inappropriate photos of my feet, there’s nothing on there that they will find.”

Jackson, a constant critic of Mayor Andre Sayegh, said the actions by the AG’s Office would not deter him from “exposing the corruption that takes place within our community.”

Paterson 1st Ward Councilman Michael Jackson.

“They can do whatever they want to do,” Jackson continued. "I have not committed any crime; I remain diligent on that.”

The councilman then referred to the much-delayed criminal case against him, which is now scheduled for trial in July.

“I’m asking for a speedy and swift trial, which I’m entitled to, and I’ve been denied,” Jackson said. “They’ve taken every means to assassinate my character and to blemish my reputation.”

“I will continue to advocate for my community the way I have,” Jackson added. “They can have that phone, the next phone, the iPhone, the Bat Phone, the iPad, whatever it is they’re looking to confiscate, they’re more than welcome to it.”

The lawyer representing Jackson in the election case could not be reached for comment for this story. Neither could the AG’s Office. Sayegh declined comment, as did various other city officials.

Paterson Press called Jackson’s long-time cell phone number on Wednesday, but the call went directly to voicemail. On Tuesday night, during the council meeting, Jackson said he no longer had access to his phone or his contact number.

The AG’s pending vote fraud case focused on Paterson’s all-vote-by-mail 2020 elections for the council ward seats. Besides Jackson, who represents the 1st Ward, state authorities also convinced a grand jury to indict Paterson 3rd Ward Councilman Alex Mendez. Charges are pending against two campaign workers for the city’s 2nd Ward councilman, Shahin Khalique – his brother Shelim Khalique and Abu Razyen.

The election fraud charge against Jackson accused him of submitting a completed mail-in ballot for someone while allegedly knowing the voter did not make the candidate selection marked on the ballot.

The most serious charge against Mendez accuses him of registering two people to vote in the 3rd Ward even though he knew they did not live in the election district.

Mendez answered his phone yesterday and said he has not been served with any recent warrants.

