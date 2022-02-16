Paterson crime report: robberies way down, assaults way up

PATERSON — The numbers of robberies and aggravated assaults reported each year in Paterson are heading in completely opposite directions, according to crime data released this week by the city’s police department.

Paterson’s Uniform Crime Report said robberies dropped by 13% in 2021, while aggravated assaults increased by 7%. Those shifts in reported violent crimes reflect multiyear trends.

From 2018 to 2021, the number of robberies in Paterson dropped from 532 to 371, a 30% reduction, Paterson Press found in analyzing the city’s UCR data. Over those same years, Paterson’s aggravated assaults jumped from 482 to 992, a 106% increase, the analysis showed.

In fact, Paterson’s 2021 numbers for robberies and aggravated assaults represent a valley and a peak in terms of historic benchmarks. Last year marked the fewest reported robberies in the city since before the 1990s, the data showed. It also marked the most aggravated assaults since 1993.

Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, who payroll records show took two extended vacations in 2021, did not respond to a message seeking his comments about the crime stats.

Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale offered some theories about the diverging crime statistics. Speziale said he believes the robbery numbers may be down because of investigations focused on entire groups of robbers who eventually were arrested.

“There’s a limited number of people who are going to do a robbery,” Speziale said.

At the same time, the director said a much broader group of people commit aggravated assaults, a problem he said has been exacerbated by COVID-19. Speziale said the pandemic has triggered a substantial jump in domestic disputes, as well as increases in problems with emotionally disturbed individuals, people who are depressed, and those abusing drugs and alcohol.

“We’re living in different times right now,” Speziale said.

The crime report showed Paterson’s homicides increased by 7% in 2021, the second straight year the city set a record for killings. Meanwhile, property crime and overall crime in Paterson rose by 2% in 2021.

Data analysis: Amid nationwide gun violence surge, NJ shootings up 6% in 2021 while Paterson saw decrease

With a mayoral election looming in May, candidates have made it clear that public safety will be one of the paramount issues in the race.

“Sadly, domestic violence is on the rise,” said Mayor Andre Sayegh, who is running for reelection. “Additionally, so is the demand for drugs.”

Sayegh cited as solutions his administration’s creation last year of opioid response teams to direct addicts to treatment and the impending launch of a program that will provide medication to help people get off heroin.

One of Sayegh’s likely rivals in the election, Luis Velez, said Paterson would best address its crime problem by increasing funding for the police department and hiring more cops.

Another mayoral candidate, Councilman Alex Mendez, questioned the accuracy of the statistics showing a reduction in robberies. “That’s 1,000 percent false. Ask anybody if they feel safe in this city. For 10 out of 10 people, the answer will be no.”

Sixth Ward Councilman Al Abdelaziz, who represents one of Paterson's lowest-crime areas, also mentioned residents' feelings about crime.

“Regardless of what the numbers or stats say, residents need to feel safe,” said Abdelaziz. “And right now, we need to continue to work on making our city safer.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ crime report: robberies way down, assaults way up