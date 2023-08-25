Paterson drops appeal in prominent Sayegh critic's employment case

PATERSON — The city’s lawyers this week dropped their appeal in Community Improvement Director David Gilmore’s employment case, essentially ending a 20-month attempt to fire the outspoken critic of the mayor.

Attorney Kenneth Goodman on Tuesday filed a notice with the New Jersey appellate court saying Paterson was withdrawing its appeal.

Gilmore, in an interview Thursday morning, said he never thought the city had any basis for its appeal, considering the strongly worded opinions by the New Jersey Civil Service Commission and an administrative law judge overturning his termination. Gilmore noted that the judge’s ruling said he had been the victim of a “conspiracy” of other employees who created the allegations against him.

“I think it was posturing,” Gilmore said of the city’s aborted appeal.

Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration did not respond to a message seeking its comments for this story. The mayor is out of New Jersey on a family vacation.

Earlier: Paterson's David Gilmore returns to work, 18 months after he was fired

Why was Gilmore terminated?

The state commission and administrative judge voided the Sayegh administration’s termination of Gilmore in December 2021 over a female employee’s allegations of sexual harassment.

Gilmore told Paterson Press that the city already has given him his back pay of $127,068 for the time he was out of work. The city also is on the hook to pay Gilmore’s legal fees in the employment case, which he said came to about $100,000.

Gilmore resumed work in his $78,000 job at the end of June. He said the return has been “trying.”

“I’m sitting in an office working with the same people who falsely accused me,” he said, “and there’s been no action taken to protect me.”

Court battles loom

Gilmore already had a federal political retaliation lawsuit pending against the city at the time he was fired. After his termination, he filed a second defamation lawsuit against Paterson involving the sexual harassment allegations.

Both of those cases are pending in court. Gilmore’s supporters, including community leaders and City Council members, say Gilmore’s vindication in the employment case has put him in position to collect a large payment from Paterson in his civil litigation.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: City will not appeal David Gilmore's reinstatement