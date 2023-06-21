Paterson firefighter charged with stealing necklace from suspect in police custody

A Paterson firefighter has been charged with stealing a gold necklace from a criminal suspect while the man was in police custody, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities arrested the firefighter, Antonio Moore, 39, of Newark, and charged him with theft related to an August 2022 incident, in which Clifton police took a suspect to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson and placed the man's personal belongings, including the necklace and a warrant for his arrest, in a property bag, prosecutors said.

The bag was left on a gurney while officers escorted the man to the bathroom. But when they returned, the bag was in the trash and the necklace was gone, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Surveillance footage from the hospital showed a man wearing a Paterson EMS uniform removing the bag from the bed while the room was unattended, prosecutors said.

Authorities eventually narrowed their sights to Moore and arrested him in Totowa on Wednesday.

He was released pending a July 5 court hearing, while investigators continue to probe the incident.

State Attorney General Matthew Platkin assumed control of the Paterson Police Department in March in response to multiple scandals beleaguering the agency, including the so-called "robbery squad" of officers who used their positions to shake down, and sometimes beat, residents for drugs and money during illegal stops.

However, the city Fire Department has by and large evaded the perpetual disgraces that sullied local law enforcement's reputation in recent years.

Sources said Moore was hired as a Paterson firefighter in 2016 and his current salary is about $88,000.

Fire Chief Brian McDermott declined to comment on the "pending legal matter."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson firefighter charged with stealing necklace from suspect