This is how a Paterson firefighter regained his job after he cleared his name in a murder

PATERSON — Kaheem Hunt regained his job as a Paterson firefighter last month, about three years after getting his name cleared in connection with a 2017 homicide in the city’s 5th Ward.

“I was charged with a crime that I did not commit,” Hunt said during a City Council meeting last February.

It took another eight months after Hunt made his comments at City Hall, but Paterson officials on Nov. 1 allowed him to return to work, according to personnel records.

Councilman Michael Jackson, who championed Hunt’s cause, said the firefighter should have been back on the job long ago. Jackson also said the city shortchanged Hunt by giving him only 50% of his back pay.

“I fought hard for Mr. Hunt because I believed he deserved an opportunity to get back to work,” Jackson said. “He definitely wasn’t treated as fairly as he should have been.”

Hunt’s arrest on murder charges in May 2017 left many people in Paterson stunned. Well-liked and well-respected, Hunt had been a football star at Paterson’s John F. Kennedy High School and went on to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008 and 2009 as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at the time said Hunt drove the getaway vehicle in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Juan Martinez, who was killed during a dispute involving a woman who was bothered near the corner of Madison and Essex streets.

Eventually, authorities dropped the murder charge against Hunt and cleared his arrest record after he completed a pre-trial intervention program in October 2019. Hunt’s brother, Keith, ended up being convicted of third-degree hindering apprehension and has completed his jail time.

A third man, Ryan Parker, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the case and was sentenced to 12 years. Parker won’t be eligible for parole until August 2027, according to state Corrections Department records.

Hunt could not be reached for comment for this story. City administration officials did not immediately respond to questions about the circumstances of Hunt’s return to work.

“He’s doing a fantastic job,” Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said about Hunt. “He’s been nothing but a gentleman. Every time you see him, it’s a handshake and a hug.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ Kaheem Hunt firefigther murder charges