Paterson girl found, boy still missing, say police

PATERSON — The 12-year-old girl missing since Monday morning was found in New York City, Paterson police announced late Tuesday night, but there’s been no word on the whereabouts of a 14-boy who went missing with her.

Police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey found Amileon Johnson at the Port Authority’s bus terminal, officials said.

Paterson police said they believe the boy, Emmanuel Frierson, also is somewhere in New York City. The two youngsters both attend Paterson School 13 on East 23rdt Street and were last seen at the Center City Mall on Monday morning. Authorities have described the two of them as friends.

Emmanuel Frierson

Frierson was last seen wearing black hoody and grey sweatpants.

Police have not released any information on how or why the two youngsters were in Manhattan. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Juvenile Divison at 973-321-1126.

