Paterson grandmother accused of stabbing 5-year-old granddaughter

A Paterson woman is facing assault, weapons and child endangerment charges after police say she stabbed her 5-year-old granddaughter Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora Villacorta, 51, was arrested after Paterson police responded to the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Officers found a girl with multiple stab wounds at the scene and placed Villacorta under arrest after claiming she was the perpetrator.

Villacorta's charges include two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child. She is facing five to 10 years in prison for each of the endangerment and one assault charge, both second-degree crimes, and three to five years for the third-degree assault and weapons charges. Another fourth-degree charge, unlawful possession of a weapon, is punishable by up to 18 months in prison.

Villacorta was scheduled for a court appearance Thursday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ grandmother accused of stabbing granddaughter