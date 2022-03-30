Paterson high school student dies of shooting wounds, becoming seventh homicide of 2022

PATERSON — An 18-year-old student at Eastside High School who was injured in a shooting almost two weeks ago died from his wounds on Tuesday, becoming Paterson's seventh homicide victim of the year, authorities said.

The victim, Nashaun Warren, a junior at Eastside’s School of Information Technology, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on March 19 near the corner of East 24th Street and 15th Avenue in Paterson’s 5th Ward, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Warren died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, after being transferred there from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, officials said.

Warren is the second high school student killed in Paterson this year. Robert Cuadra, an honor student at Harp Academy who had already secured a full college scholarship, was fatally shot on Godwin Avenue in January when he got caught in the crossfire of a gunfight while bringing home groceries.

Honor student: ‘Stunned’ judge orders suspect in Robert Cuadra killing to remain jailed

Paterson shooting victim's mom: My son inspired me to overcome addiction

Paterson Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said the district was deeply saddened by Warren’s death.

Graduates are seen during the Eastside High School Class of 2021 Commencement at Bauerle Field in Paterson on 06/24/21.

“I have spoken to Nashaun’s mother to express my condolences to her and his sister, and we have crisis team counsellors available for students who are mourning his loss,” said Shafer. “We are losing Paterson’s young people far too often, especially when the loss of one is too many.

“As we pray for comfort and peace to come to Nashaun’s family and friends, let us also pray and work for an end to the gun violence that is taking the lives of young people,” Shafer added.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive in the shooting. Nor have they disclosed many details of what took place. But 5th Ward Councilman Luis Velez said the area where Warren was shot has become an increasing problem, including drug dealing.

“I requested the police department put extra attention there because of all the illegal activity,” said Velez, who is running for mayor. “I was trying to prevent this type of incident.”

Story continues

Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora did not respond to a message seeking comments about the crime scene.

The city’s public safety director, Jerry Speziale, said the police department recently expanded the number of locations on its extra protection list, a program that assigns additional officers to crime hotspots. Speziale declined to reveal the locations.

City law enforcement sources said the police installed a mobile surveillance camera at the corner where Warren was shot more than a month ago, following several incidents involving gunfire in which there were no victims. The camera is part of the extra protection initiative, the sources said.

Paterson endured record numbers of homicides in each of the past two years – 27 in both 2020 and 2021.

Last year, Paterson had its seventh homicide by March 18 and in 2020 that number was reached on June 7, according to records compiled by Paterson Press.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ Eastside High School student dies in shooting