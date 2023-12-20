Paterson holiday dinner and toy drive for community continues to grow after 31 years

This year will be the 31st year of the "Holiday Dinner for the Community" fundraiser at Eastside High School in Paterson.

In an effort to give back to the community and to those in need, on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. all are welcomed to the high school located at 150 Park Ave. to enjoy a hot meal and holiday festivities including a visit from Santa Claus.

In addition to food, toys and clothing that have been donated to the event are given away to community members and families in need.

Although it is a rare occasion, anything that is not given away during the event will be donated to local charity organizations.

State Assemblyman Benjie E. Wimberly has been a part of this event since it started in 1992 when Wimberly was a teacher, baseball coach, and assistant football coach at the school.

It first started as a way for student athletes to give back to the community by feeding those in need during the holidays. Since then, the event has grown from about 250 people to well over 700 attending.

Assemblyman Benjie E. Wimberly speaks during the Eva's Village 40th Anniversary Celebration in Paterson, NJ on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

"At the time the baseball team was fundraising to go to Puerto Rico for spring training. People were being so generous to us and giving us so many blessings that we thought we would give some back and that is where it really evolved from," Wimberly said.

Since then, the administration, other students and sports teams, the junior ROTC club, community members and groups, and so many more people have gotten involved transforming the event from food only to also include music, free haircuts, arts and crafts, a toy and clothing drive and giveaway, and more.

"It is so great. So many of the kids from back then are now teachers, coaches, and community members who still come back 30 years later to volunteer," said Wimberly. "Thirty one years is a remarkable amount of time to do this consistently in our community."

This year's toy drive was held Saturday starting at the Brownstone House in Paterson. The toy drive is sponsored by Wimberly in collaboration with Paterson Team Hope, Zone6ix, Keith Hamilton of the New York Giants, Paterson Recreation, and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

If you are interested in donating toys or coats, you can drop them off at the Paterson Recreation Center located at 810 Broadway.

For additional information about how to donate or get involved you can reach out to Assemblyman Wimbley.

Wimberly wanted to give thanks to all of the sponsors that contribute to this event and East Side High School for bring a consistent partner all these years.

"One of the biggest things for me is seeing kids and families that we have helped in the past come back and volunteer," said Wimberly. "That is a reward within itself right there."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ holiday dinner and toy drive continues to grow