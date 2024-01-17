Paterson man arrested and accused of threatening Bergen County buildings and judges

A Paterson man was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office into a series of threatening social media posts.

Brandon Michael Hernandez was arrested on Jan. 11 in Paterson by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

The initial investigation began on Nov. 17 after the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office noticed a pattern of social media posts which threatened to shoot and bomb government buildings and judges, specifically the Division of Youth and Family Services buildings in Bergen County, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

NJ news Feds accuse 3 Passaic County jail guards of beating inmate over urine splash

The posts were made on a Facebook account under a fake name that has since been revealed through the investigation as Hernandez.

Hernandez has since been charged with third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree cyber harassment.

He was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, according to a press release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County NJ officials charge man with threats