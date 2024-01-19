Paterson man arrested for alleged sexual assault while giving massage at North Jersey spa

A Paterson man was charged with allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a person while giving them a massage at a Franklin Lakes spa, officials say.

Kewin Sepulveda, 29, was arrested on Thursday in Paramus and charged with second degree sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 12 at the Hand and Stone Spa in Franklin Lakes according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The Franklin Lakes Police Department received information on Saturday about what took place at the spa on the previous day. This led to the investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Franklin Lakes Police Department under the direction of Chief Mark McCombs.

Sepulveda will be remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson man charged with sexual assault at Franklin Lakes spa