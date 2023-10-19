Paterson man arrested over September hit-and-run that left a teen dead

A Paterson man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in the city last month, the Passaic County Prosecutor's announced Wednesday evening.

Barrington Hewitt, 52, was charged on Oct. 12 with death by auto, aggravated assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of endangering an injured victim, the prosecutor announced

On Sept. 13 at around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of three teenagers were struck by a vehicle in area of 17th Avenue and East 33rd Street in Paterson, officials said. An unidentified 17-year-old female was fatally struck, a 16-year-old male suffered a broken foot, and another 16-year-old male did not have any injuries.

Hewitt is in the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance. He is facing five to 10 years in prison for each of the death by auto and leaving the scene of a fatal accident charges, in addition to three to five years for each of the other charges.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

