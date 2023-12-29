Paterson man charged with attempted murder in Paramus road-rage stabbing

A Paterson man was charged with attempted murder and other weapon offenses after Thursday's road rage stabbing on Route 4 in Paramus, officials said.

Christian Velez, 24, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office stated that officers reported to the stabbing and found a 28- year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his back, side and arm. He was then taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Paramus Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit participated in the investigation.

Velez is awaiting his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack in Bergen County Jail.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus NJ road rage stabbing leads to attempted murder charge