Paterson man charged in hit-and-run that left Garfield woman dead

A Paterson man was arrested nearly a week after authorities say he fatally struck a woman in Garfield with his car.

Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, is accused of hitting 51-year-old Shazia Faazal with his Honda Civic on Outwater Lane shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 3, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. Diaz-Castaneda then fled the scene while Faazal was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor's Office said.

It took until Monday for the Prosecutor's Office to charge Diaz-Castaneda with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and endangering a victim.

He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance.

A Change.org petition started after Faazal's death said she was walking home the night of the hit-and-run. The petition started by her family demands measures to increase pedestrian safety in the area, including speed bumps, more stop signs and traffic lights, speed traps and improved infrastructure.

The petition has nearly 500 signatures.

"We believe that these measures will greatly improve pedestrian safety in our city," the petition states, "and make it a more livable and enjoyable place for all residents."

