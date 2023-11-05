Paterson man is charged with murder over Oct. 1 shooting, authorities say

PATERSON — A 28-year-old city man was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month, authorities said.

John McFadden was also charged with two second-degree weapons offenses for the homicide on the morning of Oct. 1 near the intersection of East 22nd Street and Park Avenue, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

POLICE DEPARTMENT: NJ appeals court rules that there's no emergency in lawsuit involving takeover of force

Paterson police arrived there to find Eric Boone, 19, of Paterson, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor’s office said. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Boone was among three people fatally shot in the city on the same day. October ended up being the deadliest month of gun violence that Paterson experienced in at least three years.

McFadden faces a prison sentence of 30 years to life for the murder charge, plus up to 10 years for each weapons offense.

