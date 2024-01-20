Paterson man faces prison time after guilty plea in Route 20 crash that killed his friend

A Paterson man who pleaded guilty in October for his role in a 2021 head-on collision that killed his friend will be sentenced next month.

Dwayne Smalls appeared in court Wednesday before Passaic County Superior Court Judge Joseph Portelli for his sentencing but it was postponed to Feb. 12 due to an issue regarding restitution.

In February 2021, Smalls was involved in a crash in the early morning hours on Route 20 in Paterson. He hit a Honda Accord head-on, injuring the driver, himself and a third driver. His friend and passenger, 22-year-old Marquise Samuels, was seriously injured and died three days later.

Smalls pleaded guilty to reckless death by auto or vessel and two counts of assault by auto or vessel causing serious bodily injury. Smalls' attorney said there was a video that showed another car that stopped in the middle of the highway. She said Smalls had been behind the vehicle and he swerved around the stopped car, driving into oncoming traffic. She noted he admitted to speeding.

During the brief discussion at the attempted sentencing, Smalls spoke, saying he viewed Samuels as a big brother. He apologized to the family and said he regretted speeding.

The state recommended three years in New Jersey State Prison for the reckless death by auto or vessel charge. Smalls is required to serve 85% of his sentence and pay restitution if there is any. Additionally, he faces another 24 months for the two assault by auto or vessel causing serious bodily injury counts. All sentences will run concurrently.

