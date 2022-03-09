Paterson man fatally shot in Lodi

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a shooting in Lodi that left one dead.

Lodi Police responded to 9 Victor Street at just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after there was a report of gunfire, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.

John Anthony DeLeon, 26, of Paterson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was declared dead.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the prosecutor's office and Lodi Police Department.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lodi NJ shooting leaves Paterson man dead