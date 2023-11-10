Paterson man killed in early morning shooting

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed at Park Avenue and Straight Street in Paterson early Friday, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were dispatched to the area after report of a shooting at about 12:44 a.m. on Friday, according to a statement by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

No other details were available. The investigation is still ongoing with more information to be released when available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks that anyone with additional information about the incident contact the tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. You can also contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

This year's 17 homicides amount to a 26% reduction compared to the 23 killings that happened in Paterson through Nov. 10 last year.

As of Nov. 5, the city had 63 shootings in which 90 people were killed or injured this year, according to the police department. During that same time period in 2022, Paterson had 90 shootings with 116 people killed or injured. The city has seen a 30% decrease in shootings and 21.5% drop in shooting victims compared to 2022.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ shooting leaves man, 33, dead at Park Avenue