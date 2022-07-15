Paterson man pleads guilty to manslaughter in YMCA stabbing

A 34-year-old Paterson resident pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a resident of the city's YMCA on Ward Street, prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

Police responded to the reported stabbing just after 12 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021, and found 29-year-old Gabrae Sams lying on a hallway floor inside the community centerwith multiple stab wounds. He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Jasmir Cleaves was arrested later day and eventually charged him with first-degree murder, two counts of possessions of a knife for an unlawful purpose, a third-degree charge and two counts of unlawful possession of a knife, a fourth-degree charge, NorthJersey.com previously reported.

But on Friday, a Superior Court judge accepted Cleaves's guilty plea for manslaughter, and prosecutors recommended a 26-year prison term with five years of supervised parole to follow his release.

Cleaves is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ man pleads guilty in 2021 stabbing at YMCA