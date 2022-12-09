Paterson man sentenced to 20 years after manslaughter guilty verdict

A Paterson man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of reckless manslaughter, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office stated.

Ferreie Johnson, 28, was initially charged with murder in 2018, in the Paterson shooting death of Parker Sams, of Garfield, in March of that year, according to authorities.

The shooting happened outside D’Classico Lounge nightclub on Ellison Street. Authorities said Johnson was in an altercation with a group of people. Johnson then shot at the group from across the parking lot, prosecutors said, and struck Sams, who was described as an innocent bystander.

Sams was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

Surveillance footage was used to identify a Ford Focus registered to Johnson and two additional shooters, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Police found Johnson next to the Focus and took him into custody.

Johnson was convicted of reckless manslaughter in October. Prosecutors filed a motion for an extended term of imprisonment, which was granted by Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez.

Johnson was also convicted of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of an unlawful weapon. He is required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Upon release he will need to complete five years of parole supervision.

According to his online obituary, Sams graduated from Garfield High School in 2014 and worked for UPS in Saddle Brook. He had one daughter.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ shooting leads to 20-year prison sentence