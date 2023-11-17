Paterson man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman

A Paterson man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of his pregnant estranged girlfriend.

Donqua Thomas was sentenced on Thursday before state Superior Court Judge Justine Niccollai in Paterson. A jury found Thomas guilty of murder and weapons charges in June.

Remy Lee, 31, was found shot four times outside her apartment at the Brooks-Sloate Terrace apartment complex in October 2020. She was nine months pregnant at the time and had just come back from a doctor's appointment.

The prosecution said Thomas parked his car outside the apartment and waited for over an hour for Lee to come back. He shot her from his car while she got out of her vehicle and fled the scene, turning himself in two days later to the Paterson Police Department.

Lee was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where her baby girl was delivered safely.

Charlene Keeling, Lee's mother, told the court during the trial she almost passed out when Lee told her who shot her. Keeling said she didn't expect to hear Thomas' name, noting he was never disrespectful to her daughter or argumentative in her presence.

At the trial, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale repeated Lee's haunting words while he worked to save her life.

"I'm going to die. I can't breathe," Speziale recalled Lee saying as he was trying to calm her down. "Why did he do this to me? My baby father."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ man sentenced to life for murder of pregnant woman