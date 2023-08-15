Paterson man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for producing child pornography

Jose Minaya, 27, of Paterson was sentenced on Monday in a Newark federal court to 15½ years for producing child pornography and online enticement, the U.S. attorney announced.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Minaya produced "one or more images of child sexual abuse and enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct."

Minaya previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals, who also sentenced him to lifetime supervised release and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Authorities stated that in July 2019 Minaya used an app to engage a child in a sexually explicit online conversation. He convinced the child to take sexually explicit photographs and send them to him.

Minaya was arrested at his home in May 2020, at which time agents seized multiple electronic devices. Authorities said they found evidence that he had used another application to engage another minor in sexually explicit conduct.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ man sentenced for producing child porn