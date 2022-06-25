Paterson man shot and killed on Belle Avenue in Northside neighborhood, police say

A 27-year-old Paterson resident was shot and killed Saturday morning in the city's Northside neighborhood, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near 33 Belle Ave. just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found blood at the scene near 41 Belle Ave. but no victim.

A short time later, Yeshawn Staggers arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center Paterson with a gunshot wound, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

'A bad dream': NJ mother mourns loss of 15-year-old daughter killed in Paterson shooting

Veterans: Will the feds close a VA health clinic in Paterson? Pascrell vows fight

Paterson police are also investigating a shooting at around 3:45 a.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. Responding to a call, police found a 26-year-old Passaic man with a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Joseph’s for treatment.

While at the scene, police were notified that a second victim, a 19-year-old Passaic resident, had arrived by private vehicle at the same hospital, also with a gunshot wound.

Authorities did not say the two incidents were related. The investigations remains active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Hannan Adely is a diversity reporter covering Arab and Muslim communities for NorthJersey.com, where she focuses on social issues, politics, bias and civil rights. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: adely@northjersey.com

Twitter: @adelyreporter

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson man shot, killed on Belle Avenue early Saturday: police