These Paterson Music Project students are jazzing things up

PATERSON — Teaching fourth graders to perform a Miles Davis composition is impressive enough. But asking them to improvise it sounds like a recipe for chaos.

But the young musicians at Paterson Music Project’s winter concert last weekend proved that they could think on their toes.

“As a classically trained musician, improvising is one of the scariest things to me,” said Shanna Lin, the program’s director. “I’m always super impressed when the students do it.”

Keeping jazz alive in Paterson

This was the music nonprofit’s first performance since launching its new jazz program. An hour before showtime, Lin was walking through the hallways at John F. Kennedy High School, raising the volume of her voice to be heard above the joyous cacophony of more than 500 city students cramming in last-minute rehearsals. That number of participants is a huge milestone for an organization that launched 11 years ago with only 30 students.

“We had close to 500 students last year,” Lin said. “But over the summer, the Paterson Public Schools asked us to take over the jazz programs at two of their schools.”

The continuation of jazz education ensures that the city will keep alive an important tradition. In the 1940s, greats like Paterson’s own Joe Mooney began playing in clubs like Sandy’s, putting the local jazz scene on the map.

"There are a lot of jazz musicians that live and work in Paterson," said Lin, who believes the program will create a pipeline of young music scholars.

How are students experiencing the program?

The growth of the Paterson Music Project, which has seen some of its participants receive music scholarships, comes at a time when art and music programs are increasingly seen as expendable to school districts. Not all elementary schools in the city offer instruction in musical instruments.

The only opportunity that 12-year-old Alexander Enriquez, a seventh grader at Public School 26, has to learn an instrument is after school at the Music Project. Drawn to the more unusual instruments, he seizes the opportunity by learning two at once — the slide trombone and the French horn. But keeping track of all the sheet music can be challenging, he said.

“I got a really good part,” Alexander boasted about his role in the weekend performance.

His older brother, Caleb Gonzalez, is learning baritone sax at the Music Project, but the seventh grader wanted to forge his own musical path with a different instrument, partly because of his diminutive stature.

“That thing is bigger than me,” he said about his brother’s saxophone. “It’s too heavy.”

Last Saturday, the program’s youngest participants, some of whom began lessons only a few weeks ago, opened the concert at Kennedy. In the early stages of a musician’s career, overcoming a fear of performing is more important than the virtuosity of the sheet music, said Dan Giannone, one of the Music Project's teaching artists.

“Young students have a hard time getting on stage,” Giannone said.

Something about the syncopation of jazz music made the audience immediately respond when Jonathan Wright, a 9-year-old saxophonist, and his bandmates began to play Herbie Hancocks’s “Watermelon Man." Giannone, who was rocking his 4-month-old daughter to sleep, began swaying to the rhythm of the beat.

“They teach us what notes sound good with other notes,” Jonathan said about his improvised solo. “We play certain notes above or below."

Before the performance began, Jehad Sams, 9, said he was “nervous, but excited” about his upcoming flute solo. One by one, students, some shorter than the microphone stand, improvised a melody, drawing applause from the audience full of their family members. Jehad’s teacher said that after the solos were over, the students made an expression of pure elation.

“I wish you could have seen the faces of the kids after the solo,” said Sam Tobias, the jazz program coordinator. “A lot of times they want to back out of the solo, but if they stick with it, they feel so much better once they finish.”

Tobias, who writes all his own arrangements for the program, said a student's first impulse is not to ask how to read music, but to start playing off the cuff. The purpose of teaching improvisation is not to turn students into maestros, he said, but to build up their confidence and impart an appreciation of this art form.

“It can be a life-changing experience, like it was for me,” Tobias said.

Darren Tobia is a contributing writer for Paterson Press.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ Music Project jazz program grows