Paterson officer charged with assault in June 2022 non-fatal shooting

PATERSON — A Paterson police officer who shot a fleeing suspect in the back during a foot chase last June has been charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Monday afternoon.

During the 13-second chase in Paterson’s 1st Ward, the officer, Jerry Moravek, repeatedly yelled to the suspect, 28-year-old Khalif Cooper, to drop his gun, according to Moravek’s body camera video, which was released last summer.

As the two of them ran down the street, Moravek fired two shots, one of which struck Cooper in the lower back, a wound that was not fatal, authorities said.

After being shot, Cooper — while handcuffed on the pavement — repeatedly told Moravek that he didn’t have a gun as the two of them waited for an ambulance, the video showed. Several minutes later, the video showed Moravek search the area and hold up a gun he said had found in some weeds along the sidewalk.

In a Tuesday press conference, Platkin said Cooper was unarmed. Cooper has not been charged with any crimes in connection with the incident.

Platkin said that the gun that was found on the night of the incident was located a half-block from where Cooper was shot and that the video recordings did not show a weapon in possession.

“I’m happy this officer is being held accountable,” said Paterson Black Lives Matter founder Zellie Thomas. “You can’t shoot someone just because you think they have a gun, you should only be able to shoot someone if you are in immediate danger, if they are firing at you or drawing their gun to fire.”

The president of one of Paterson’s police unions, Mason Maher, said last summer after watching the video that Moravek faced “an imminent threat” and that he shot the suspect to protect himself and other people in the area. Maher said there have been numerous instances in which fleeing suspects fired over their shoulders or turned around and shot at cops chasing them.

The shooting happened at about 3:20 a.m. on June 11 on John Street, authorities said. Moravek was working on a quality-of-life patrol and responded to a noise complaint on Garretson Street, when two other officers in the area chased down a man they said had a gun, officials said.

Shortly after that arrest, three gunshots could be heard nearby, according to Moravek’s body camera video. Moravek then started running in the direction of the shots when he was passed by a man in white running in the opposite direction.

Moravek turned and started chasing the man, who turned out to be Cooper, authorities said.

“Yo, white hoodie, drop the gun,” Moravek yelled as soon as Cooper passed him.

Moravek shouted for Cooper to “drop the gun” three more times during the chase.

Moravek has been on paid administrative leave since the incident. He will be suspended without pay because of the charges filed against him, officials said. Under Paterson’s police contract, officers charges with crimes resume getting paid after 30 days.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office had been investigating the case last summer. The charges were announced by AG Platkin and Thomas Eicher, Executive Director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability

After the shooting, Moravek called for an ambulance as he paced up and down the street near Cooper, who was face-down to the ground, the video showed. At one point, Moravek pulled Cooper’s bloodstained sweatshirt up, apparently to look for the bullet wound. The cop then turned the man around, so he was facing upward.

“You OK?” Moravek asked, as he panted heavily.

“Yeah,” Cooper said.

A few second later, the cop asked, “Why did you run from me?”

“I was scared,” Cooper answered. “I don’t got no gun, though.”

As they waited for the ambulance, two women approached Cooper as they screamed and cried.

“Why did y’all do that to him?” one of them said.

Moravek then approached some other officers at the scene.

“Scott, Scott, did you get it?” he said.

“Get what,” another officer responded.

“You saw him with a gun here,” Moravek said. “You didn’t see him with a gun here?”

The other officer had a flashlight scanning the ground.

“He was running from something, I don’t know,” the officer said. “He must have dropped it somewhere.”

“[Expletive],” Moravek said, uttering profanities. “[Expletive].”

Seconds after that, the cop said, “Right here, right here,” as he bent down and picked up a gun.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

