Paterson official indicted on bribery, bogus building permit conspiracy charges

PATERSON — A grand jury has indicted the city's suspended assistant zoning officer, Jose Fermin, for allegedly conspiring to take bribes in exchange for producing forged building permits.

Tuesday’s indictment, announcement by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, also identified for the first time one of Fermin’s alleged co-conspirators, a 44-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, named Jose Juan Guerrero-Cruz.

State authorities have not revealed how much money in alleged bribes was involved, how many bogus construction permits were issued, or who made the illegal payments. It’s not clear from the attorney general’s press release if anyone who allegedly made the bribes remains under investigation.

Paterson City Hall.

Fermin, 50, of Prospect Park, was suspended without pay in February 2023 after the initial charges against him were filed. At that time, court documents said he had two co-conspirators — one who helped produce the bogus permits and distributed them and a second who was involved in the bribery.

The crimes allegedly happened between December 2020 and February 2022, the Attorney General’s Office said. During most of that time, Fermin was a $32,000 trainee in the city’s housing and zoning office. He was promoted to a $47,396 inspector’s job in 2022 and then got another promotion to the $60,000 assistant zoning officer post, public records show.

Guerrero-Cruz was taken into custody in Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday by officers from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The scheme involved imitation signatures purportedly written by Paterson’s planning and zoning director, officials said. Some applicants were told they could receive sham permits without even submitting building plans, state authorities said.

“Corruption makes the public lose faith that government runs in an upstanding, fair manner and in accordance with the rule of law — and it will not be tolerated by any public servant at any level,” Platkin said in the press release.

What were the charges?

The Attorney General’s Office said Fermin and Guerrero-Cruz were indicted on the following charges:

• Conspiracy (second degree).

• Official misconduct (second degree).

• Bribery in official or political matters (second degree).

• Acceptance or receipt of unlawful benefit by public servant for official behavior (second degree).

• Tampering with public records or information (third degree).

• Falsifying or tampering with records (fourth degree).

• Forgery (third degree).

There’s no indication in city payroll records that Guerrero-Cruz was ever a Paterson employee.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

