Paterson will pay its new fire chief less than his predecessor. This is why

PATERSON — Alex Alicea, Paterson’s new fire chief, will be paid $225,000 per year, a salary that is significantly lower than what most members of the City Council say he should be getting.

Council members have argued that Alicea — a Latino who grew up in Paterson — should receive the same $263,556 salary given to his predecessor, Brian McDermott, who is white and came from outside the city.

But Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration would not increase its pay offer to Alicea, who is scheduled to take the oath of office on Wednesday.

What did officials say?

Sunrise Project - Paterson City Hall in Paterson, N.J. on Friday Dec. 3, 2021.

“They crapped on him,” Councilman Michael Jackson said about the city’s pay offer to Alicea. “This is an embarrassment. It’s disgusting, and it’s disrespectful to the people of Paterson.”

Sayegh did not respond on Monday when asked for comment about Alicea’s pay. In August, Sayegh issued a statement saying the new chief would be Paterson’s highest-paid employee and get $100,000 more than his own pay as mayor.

Sayegh has said the $263,556 salary that Paterson previously paid its fire chief was “imprudent and irresponsible,” stemming from “a sweetheart deal that wasn't fair to the taxpayers.”

Alicea could not be reached for comment for this story.

Council disputes Sayegh proposal: Paterson council wants acting fire chief to get $263K salary

Paterson Business Administrator Kathleen Long sent Alicea a letter dated Nov. 17 detailing the $225,000 offer. Long’s letter said Alicea would be eligible for a 2% raise if he earns a successful annual performance review. Long also said Alicea’s pay would be reevaluated after the city settles its labor contract for deputy fire chiefs.

Councilwoman Maritza Davila, head of the public safety committee, expressed displeasure with the city's giving Alicea less money than what Paterson paid his predecessor. She called Alicea “highly qualified.”

Davila blamed the decision on the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which oversees Paterson’s finances as part of a program that gave the city $25 million in special state aid this year. State officials determined that the previous salaries given to Paterson fire chiefs “were not in compliance,” Davila said.

But Davila and other council members — Luis Velez and Al Abdelaziz — said the $225,000 salary would be “only temporary” and that Alicea’s pay would be increased once the deputy fire chief contract is settled.

“He’s going to be great for the department,” Abdelaziz said of Alicea.

Earlier this fall: What was former Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott's retirement payout?

What did union leaders say?

Frank Lozado, president of the union that represents rank-and-file city firefighters, said the chief’s job in Paterson has expanded in recent years to cover the purchase of electric cars and the mechanical repairs of city vehicles not used by the Fire Department.

“The chief’s job has grown,” Lozado said when asked about the salary for the position.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ new fire chief's salary lower than predecessor