Paterson police arrest seventh suspect in 'coordinated' May 2021 killing

A seventh suspect is now facing murder charges in what prosecutors have called a coordinated killing in Paterson's suburban Hillcrest neighborhood last year.

Mick Cadet, 20, of Paterson, is the latest to be charged in a May 2021 shooting at Totowa and Redwood avenues, which left Jose Figueroa, a 21-year-old Newark resident, lying in the street before he was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

Cadet is also charged with conspiracy and weapons offenses related to the shooting, and after he allegedly fled as officers attempted to arrest him on Wednesday, he was charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

The defendant is only the latest in a slew of arrests connected to the slaying, along with Chelsee Ramirez, 19; Jaquan Thomas, 31; Ismael Leon, 19; and a 17-year-old male, all from Paterson; a 17-year-old male from Clifton; and Jenna Peselli, 24, of Newton, who were all charged in the deadly attack.

If convicted on all charges, Cadet could be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murder, 10-20 years for conspiracy, 5-10 years for each weapons offense, 3-5 years for assaulting an officer and 18 months for fleeing from the arrest.

