Paterson police ask for public's help searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Paterson police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Leslie Padilla was reported missing from a youth facility in Paterson, and should be under medical care, police stated on Thursday.

Padilla is from the Hudson County area and frequents New York City. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white Crocs.

She is 4 foot 10 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information can contact the Paterson Police Department Juvenile Division at 973-321-1126.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police searching for missing girl Leslie Padilla