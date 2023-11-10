Paterson police car stolen from headquarters, taken on 2-mile joy ride

PATERSON – The employee parking lot at Paterson police headquarters might seem like a safe place to leave a car.

But that wasn’t the case on Friday morning.

Someone stole a marked police vehicle from the lot at headquarters sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. and drove the law enforcement vehicle almost two miles away before crashing near the corner of 21st Avenue and Summer Street, officials said.

Paterson Police cars are pictured.

Authorities said they arrested a suspect in the police car theft, but they haven’t released the person’s name.

“The matter is currently under investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” said the police department in response to an inquiry from Paterson Press.

Local: Paterson school board mulls sports promotions contract for Assemblyman Wimberly’s son

Police headquarters is located at 111 Broadway and the parking lot sits behind it, with an access ramp connecting to Memorial Drive. The city uses the lot for law enforcement vehicles and officers leave their personal vehicles there while they are working.

Authorities have not disclosed if the police car had its keys in the ignition when it was stolen, or if they believe the suspect used a rigged key fob to start the vehicle.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police car stolen from HQ, taken on joy ride