Paterson police ended 2021 with 134 open internal affairs cases

PATERSON — The number of unresolved internal affairs complaints into alleged wrongdoing by city police officers skyrocketed during the past year, jumping by almost 500%, according to public records.

Paterson’s IA annual report for 2021 showed 134 pending cases at the end of the year, including 29 involving excessive-force cases. The 2020 report put the number of open investigations at 28, including two excessive-force complaints. The documents say Paterson IA had no pending cases at the end of 2019.

“That’s a red flag,” said Rich Rivera, a former West New York police officer who provides expert testimony in cases about law enforcement issues.

“Those numbers show that they’re not handling the cases efficiently,” added Rivera, now the police director in Penns Grove, in Salem County. “Those cases should not take more than a few months.”

Meanwhile, the number of IA cases that were closed in Paterson fell by about 65%, from 111 in 2020 to 39 in 2021, the reports show. Investigators sustained the complaints in 19.8% of the closed cases in 2020, and in 23.1% in 2021, according to an analysis of the statistics in the reports.

The dramatic increase in open cases came at the end of a year in which the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office decided that the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office would oversee Paterson’s IA division. That decision was made in late April, on the same day federal authorities announced that two Paterson cops were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old man, a case in which the victim said he never got a response to his IA complaint.

It's not clear what role — if any — the new oversight by the Prosecutor’s Office played in the backlog of cases. Law enforcement officials declined to discuss the numbers in the Paterson IA reports.

“The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office will not be providing any analysis, commentary or speculation with respect to the data reflected in the Paterson Police Department’s annual reports,” said Peter Foy, the chief assistant prosecutor who heads the Public Integrity Unit.

The Attorney General’s Office would not say whether the prosecutor’s oversight of Paterson IA has been successful.

“The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office continues to exercise full oversight over the Paterson Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division,” said spokesman Peter Aseltine. “It also is continuing its historical review of the Police Department’s internal affairs investigations, in conjunction with the [attorney general's] Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. We do not have any further comment.”

What about excessive-force cases?

The annual reports showed that Paterson IA resolved just nine out of 38 excessive-force cases in 2021, a load that included eight complaints pending from previous years and 30 new ones during 2021. In two of those nine resolved cases, IA sustained the complaints, the report said. That left 29 cases that carried over into 2022 unresolved.

Rivera, the South Jersey police director, reviewed Paterson’s IA reports with Paterson Press and said he saw a number of issues that called the statistics into question. Rivera analyzed records dating back to 2010, comparing complaint numbers with closed cases, and found more than 90 excessive-force investigations unaccounted for.

Rivera said the state ought to make its statistical IA reports more meaningful for the public by providing a more revealing explanation of the probes, instead of hiding behind the cloak of confidentiality.

“We need full disclosure on these cases,” Rivera said. “Let the people see what’s happened.”

The IA reports also show:

Excessive-force complaints against Paterson officers increased from 18 in 2020 to 30 in 2021.

Improper-arrest complaints jumped from one to six.

Other criminal violation complaints went from 0 to 15.

Demeanor complaints rose from nine to 21.

The prosecutor started overseeing the Internal Affairs Division after a difficult three-year period for the Paterson Police Department, one in which seven crooked city cops were convicted of federal civil rights crimes for shakedowns, assaults and drug dealing, while four others have pending criminal charges against them. One of those cases arose after the Prosecutor’s Office took on its new role at Paterson IA, a May 2021 incident in which body camera footage led to the arrest of a veteran officer accused of assaulting a man in a domestic dispute and then trying to cover up his crime by filing a false report.

Mayor Andre Sayegh held a City Hall news conference in January 2019 promising to put in place measures to built trust between the Police Department and Paterson residents. It took the mayor two years to deliver on his promise of equipping Paterson cops with body camera. The police performance audit he touted has not been made public yet, and he has been forced to hold off on his plan for creating a civilian complaint review board.

"We've equipped our officers with body cameras," Sayegh told Paterson Press. "We're actively recruiting residents to join our department, and we are underscoring the importance of de-escalation and accountability."

The leader of Paterson’s Black Lives Matter group, Zellie Thomas, said Sayegh has failed in creating the trust he promised.

“We haven’t seen a reduction in police brutality cases,” Thomas said.

The BLM activist said he hasn’t seen any improvement in Paterson police conduct since the prosecutor intervened in IA operations. Thomas said people are reluctant to file IA complaints because they may be “criminalized or demonized” by the investigators.

Thomas praised the Attorney General's Office's new practice of making public the names of New Jersey cops who get “major discipline” as a result of IA probes. But Thomas said the fact that just two Paterson cops appeared on the major discipline list for 2021 called into question the legitimacy of the process. He noted that two officers not on the list had been arrested by the FBI last April in connection with a video-recorded incident from December 2019.

“Just because they didn’t get major discipline doesn’t mean they didn’t commit major infractions,” Thomas said.

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said there have been major improvements in the Police Department’s IA operation. He cited the creation of a special interview room for IA investigators, one where civilians making complaints could go without feeling intimidated by the presence of other officers.

“We’re doing everything we can to make the system as legitimate and trustworthy for the public as possible,” Speziale said.

If someone reports a complaint and then has second thoughts about pursuing the matter, the IA staff opens its own case to look into the matter, Speziale said. In the past, people complained about getting turned away when they wanted to file a complaint with Paterson IA.

“It’s not like, 'Come back in a day,' ” Speziale said. “It’s immediate. They get to file a complaint right away.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

