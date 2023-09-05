Paterson police investigate of 5 robberies that took place in 5 hours Monday

PATERSON — Police are investigating five armed robberies that happened over the course of five hours in various locations in Paterson on Monday morning, authorities said.

What happened?

The victims were assaulted in three of the robberies, including two instances of pistol-whipping, police said. A robber fired gunshots that hit a taxi as its driver escaped in one of the crimes, police said. Another taxi driver was pulled out of his cab, robbed, and beaten, police said.

Law enforcement sources said investigators are looking into the possibility that the same people committed the five crimes.

The first robbery took place at about 4 a.m.Monday near the corner of Market and East 27th streets, police said. The others happened during the next five hours around Market, Van Houten Street, Carroll Street, and Broadway.

Has anyone been charged?

As of early Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made, police said.

