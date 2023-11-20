Paterson police officer injured when smoking ‘incendiary object’ explodes on windshield

PATERSON — A city police officer suffered minor injuries late Sunday night when a smoking “incendiary object” landed on the front windshield of his marked police vehicle and exploded, according to law enforcement officials.

When was the incident?

The incident happened minutes before midnight on Presidential Boulevard near the Riverside Towers high-rise apartment buildings while the officer was patrolling the 1st Ward, officials said.

Authorities have not said whether the officer saw someone throw the smoking object — which was shaped like a cylinder — onto his patrol vehicle.

The officer had pulled over and was attempting to remove the smoking object when it exploded, according to a police report.

Public safety: Pizza delivery robberies prompt a warning from Paterson police officers

Is the Paterson officer OK?

The officer, whose name has not been released, was treated for his injuries and released at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. The blast shattered the vehicle’s windshield and did minor damage to the hood, the police report said.

City detectives are investigating the incident. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, officials said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police offcier injured as object explodes on windshield