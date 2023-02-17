Paterson police officers raise money for suspended cop charged in shooting case

PATERSON — City police officers are rallying behind Jerry Moravek, the Paterson cop who was charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct for shooting a fleeing gun suspect in the back last year.

Several officers have begun taking up a collection among the force to help Moravek pay his bills, in light of his 30-day unpaid suspension as a result of the criminal complaints that the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has filed against him.

The officers got approval from Paterson’s law enforcement unions and Police Department leadership before starting the collection for Moravek, officials said.

Paterson Police cars are pictured.

“It’s a dangerous job, and this officer put himself in harm’s way running in the direction of shots fired in order to protect the citizens of this city,” said Mason Maher, president of the Paterson Superior Officers Association, explaining why cops were collecting money on Moravek’s behalf. “We believe this officer acted properly, although the investigation is still ongoing.”

But Paterson Black Lives Matter leader Zellie Thomas said he was disappointed that city cops were giving Moravek their financial backing.

“It shows that Black lives are not valuable to them,” Thomas said, noting the race of the man Moravek wounded, Khalif Cooper, who authorities say was unable to walk after the shooting.

Thomas accused the police officers helping Moravek of being inconsistent, saying they have not given the same support to an African American Paterson cop who claims she was wrongly passed over for promotion.

“If you’re going to support your colleagues, support them all the time,” he said.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said last week that Moravek violated state laws by using deadly force and firing his gun at someone who was running away from him. Platkin also said Moravek should have called for Cooper to stop running and get on the ground.

Subscriber exclusive:Why didn’t NJ attorney general convene grand jury in Paterson cop shooting?

Mike Kelly:Why is the latest police shooting in Paterson shrouded in mystery?

Story continues

The shooting was recorded by the body camera worn by Moravek, and the video was made public last July. Moravek had been running toward the sound of three gunshots when Cooper raced past him going in the opposite direction, the video showed.

Moravek immediately yelled for Cooper to “drop the gun” and pursued him for about 13 seconds before firing two shots, one of which hit Cooper in the lower back. Moravek’s lawyer, Patrick Caserta, has said the cop saw Cooper with a gun and that he was turning to fire at the officer.

Platkin last week said Cooper was unarmed at the time Moravek shot him and did not have a gun within his reach.

Before the Moravek incident, about 12 other Paterson cops had been charged with crimes since 2018, including eight who have been convicted. In none of those other cases have Paterson police officers taken up collections on behalf of the accused cop.

“This one is a different situation,” said Maher, the police union president.

Acting Paterson Police Chief Engelbert Ribeiro said city cops often take up collections for one another in times of crisis, but that he wasn’t aware of members of the department giving financial backing to other officers charged with crimes.

“I think they feel they could have been in that same situation,” Ribeiro said when asked about the support being given to Moravek.

The Attorney General’s Office did not respond when asked for its thoughts on the cops’ collection for Moravek. Caserta, the lawyer, said Moravek is a “very, very nice guy.”

“He’s a dedicated police officer who saw a guy with a gun and chased him,” Caserta said. “I think his peers recognize the type of person he is and the type of cop he is, and that’s why he’s been so wholeheartedly supported by his fellow officers.”

Moravek’s legal fees are being covered by the police union, officials said. In past cases when accused cops were acquitted, the city has ended up paying the officers’ legal tab. Under Paterson’s police union contracts, Moravek will resume getting paid after a 30-day suspension. But several of his supporters noted that he will still be barred from making money from off-duty police jobs.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Office made public a list of about 30 law enforcement officers who have been charged with crimes involving alleged excessive force since 2018. More of the accused worked as guards in state prisons or juvenile detention centers.

A few of the cases involved local police officers accused of improper physical force or misusing pepper spray or Tasers. None of the officers on the attorney general's list had been charged with a crime for firing a gun.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh came under criticism on Tuesday from Councilwoman Lilisa Mimms and some community activists over the mayor’s statement last week in which he said Moravek was following guidelines when he fired his gun.

Sayegh’s critics questioned why the mayor would say something that seemed to contradict the attorney general. Sayegh on Thursday said he stands by his statement.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police Jerry Moravek fundraiser