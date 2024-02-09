Paterson prepares to crack down on illegal nightclubs

PATERSON — Almost one out of every five shootings in Paterson last year was connected to illegal clubs in the city, law enforcement officials say.

So Isa Abbassi, the state-appointed officer in charge of the Paterson Police Department, announced Thursday that he will launch a crackdown in the spring targeting illegal nightclubs and after-hours establishments.

Police officials said those businesses are known for illegal alcohol sales, violent crime, drug and human trafficking and gambling.

“The people of this city deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and enjoy a peaceful, quiet night without the worries of whatever may spill out of the illegal nightclubs that have plagued this city for far too long,” Abbassi said.

How will the crackdown work?

Authorities have not revealed details of the crackdown strategy, such as how many police officers would be assigned to the "Nightlife Task Force.” The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control would be one of the partners in the effort, officials said.

The task force will pursue both criminal and civil penalties against violators. The group also will focus on other quality-of-life issues that surround illegal nightclubs, including noise complaints, disorderly conduct and unsafe double parking, officials said.

What did officials say?

Mayor Andre Sayegh, who has opposed the state takeover of the Paterson Police Department, embraced the plans for the Nightlife Task Force.

“This initiative is completely consistent with the work I have done dating back to my days as a city councilman,” said Sayegh, who in 2011 led the charge against the infamous Lava Lounge in South Paterson.

“For 16 years, I have made it a point to shut down notorious and nefarious nightclubs that wreak havoc in our neighborhoods,” the mayor said. “This quality-of-life campaign is an example of strategic alignment.”

City Council President Alex Mendez also praised Abbassi’s plan.

“These illegal establishments bring other crime,” Mendez said.

