Paterson principal sexually assaulted student in the 1980s, lawsuit says

PATERSON — A 54-year-old city man has filed a lawsuit claiming he was sexually abused more than 40 years ago by his principal while he was in seventh and eighth grades at Paterson’s School 5.

The alleged victim, Alberto Matos, said the abuse started in 1980 when he and the principal, Ronald Sherman, went to a supply closet to get copy paper for fliers they were distributing to classrooms. The principal told the student, who was 13, to climb up a ladder to retrieve the paper and then touched the boy through his pants, according to the lawsuit.

“Alberto was confused by the touching which was committed under the guise of helping Alberto searching for copy paper,” said the lawsuit, filed in New Jersey Superior Court on Wednesday.

“As the touching continued, Alberto became increasingly uncomfortable and he asked to leave the storage closet,” according to the suit. “Mr. Sherman and Alberto then walked to Mr. Sherman’s office where Alberto discovered another stack of flyers already printed.”

The lawsuit said the alleged abuse escalated over the course of the boy’s final two years of elementary school. The complaint accuses the school district of failing to prevent the alleged behavior. It also said Matos has suffered harm and trauma from the alleged abuse that continues to affect him in the present.

Sherman died in 2016, when he was 81, according to his obituary. State treasury records say Sherman took early retirement in 1992, when he was in his 50s. The lawsuit does not mention any criminal charges ever being filed against Sherman involving Matos’ allegations

The Paterson school district declined comment on the allegations, saying it does not speak about pending litigation.

Matos was able to file his lawsuit because New Jersey changed the statute of limitations for civil litigation in sexual abuse cases.

The previous law required people sexually abused as children to file lawsuits no later than two years after their 18th birthdays. But the state now allows childhood victims to file until they reach the age of 55. Matos’s 55th birthday would be in July, according to the suit.

Matos’ lawyer, John Baldante, cites sexual abuse cases as one of his areas of concentration. Baldante in the past eight months has filed two other sexual abuse lawsuits connected to Paterson.

One of those cases is against the city school district and involves a security guard and student at the city’s Rosa Parks high school. The security guard was convicted of criminal charges for incidents that took place 10 years ago.

The other case was against a now-deceased program director at the Paterson Boys & Girls Club for abuse that allegedly happened 50 years ago.

In all three Paterson cases, Baldante has used the full names of the alleged sexual abuse victims, rather than using their initials. The lawyer said in an interview last year that victims who go public with their full identities help others who were abused come forward.

