Paterson rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to New York drug trafficking charges

Willie Junior Maxwell II, better known as rapper Fetty Wap, will face a minimum of five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug charges in federal court in Long Island Monday morning.

Maxwell, a Paterson native, was indicted in September 2021 for his involvement in what was called a coast-to-coast drug distribution ring by prosecutors.

The rapper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances including at least 1 kilogram of heroin, 400 grams of fentanyl, 5 kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams of a substance with a cocaine base, according to the indictment.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York said he will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and that his estimated sentencing guidelines are 87 to 108 months.

Maxwell was called a "kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization," in an earlier statement from the attorney general's office.

He had his bail revoked earlier this month after he was accused of threatening a man over Facetime in December, pointing a gun and telling the man "Imma kill you and everybody you with," according to an affidavit.

The rapper was one of six men arrested in the drug distribution ring. Also charged were New Jersey Correctional Officer Anthony Cyntje, Anthony Leonardi, his brother Robert Leonardi, Brian Sullivan and Kavaughn Wiggins.

Robert Leonardi pleaded guilty to the same charge as Maxwell and Cyntje pleaded guilty to both the drug trafficking and the use of firearms in connection with drug trafficking.

No sentencing date has been scheduled and Maxwell did not request to be released on bond.

Maxwell rose to prominence in 2014 with his single "Trap Queen." Fetty Wap received two Grammy nominations and won an MTV Video Music Award for the song.

He has often been seen in Paterson and other areas of North Jersey, tossing thousands of dollars to unsuspecting shoppers at Garden State Plaza in 2015.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fetty Wap faces prison time after pleading guilty to NY charges